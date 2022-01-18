Water line issue causes Stoddard to close

Beatrice Public Schools Superintendent Jason Alexander saw an all too familiar sight at Stoddard Elementary School on Monday evening.

Back in November, at Lincoln Elementary, water seeped from the main water line, leaving the school without water for a day.

“At Lincoln, the pipe just split open on the top side,” Alexander said. “It was discovered in the morning, and I think were out just one day by the time they got it fixed.”

On Monday, a similar problem came to Stoddard.

“We had water basically protruding from the cement cracks at Stoddard on the South End,” Alexander said. “… It looked like a very similar thing that we had happen this fall at Lincoln where the main water inline from the city had broken. So it’s our line. It’s on our property. But it’s the main line that comes in to supply the building with water.”

That left Stoddard without water, and the administration called off school for the day. Aelxander said the problem provided a pool of teachers to cover staffing shortages across the district, a growing issue which prompted BPS to call off school on Thursday and Friday.

Alexander said the water line ruptures felt by two schools show the wear and tear underlying them.

“I would assess it’s just the age of the lines,” he said. “It’s just age and deterioration.”

He said those issue demonstrate the need for a new elementary school in Beatrice.

“It solidifies what we were saying in the fall,” he said. “This is just one of many, many of the needs that is exposed due to the age of the buildings that needs to be rectified.”

The district fixed the line, and Stoddard Elementary students returned to classes on Wednesday.

