'We are the church' — Drive-in Easter service in Beatrice brings community together

While anyone in range could get an earful of the unusual Easter service, only those seated in their cars at the fairgrounds could see the religious leaders standing in the rain.

Before the service, Medina spelled out what exactly he was trying to achieve.

"We all have a hunger to be in relation with everyone else," he said. "And we had something to offer that would be a healing option."

With the obvious obstacles to conducting a typical Easter service, Medina said he focused on creating community.

"We're trying not to sugar-coat anything, you know?" he said. "Where do they take God when they cannot be in church? I firmly believe that we are the hope."

Medina, who has been a preacher for 32 years, had never been in such a situation. But, he said, he wasn't too afraid.

"I actually think I was born for this," he said. "If I can't preach hope to people after all these years, then I shouldn't be a preacher."

The unusual feelings were shared by his congregants.