A fledgling congregation in Chernihiv, Ukraine, weighs heavily on Pastor John Snyder’s mind.

Snyder, pastor at Liberty Christian Church, traveled with a friend and colleague, Keith Funk, to Chernihiv in October 2015 to help foster relations between the 30-person congregation and the Church of the Brethren.

At the end of his trip, he was confronted by the same ash-mouthed feeling that falls on many missionaries in places worn by poverty.

“I felt like Keith and I really couldn’t do that much,” he said. “But in their eyes, the mission was a great success. They kept thanking us and thanking us just for being there… I wish I had great big arms so I could give them all a hug.”

Now, with the city torn to rubble by Russian bombs, Snyder doesn’t know if there’s anyone left besides Pastor Alex, who is traveling through western Ukraine as a refugee with his family.

“We don’t know if the church is still standing,” Snyder said. “We don’t know if the people are alive or dead.”

Out of the blue

Snyder said, despite the 11th-century Byzantine-style cathedrals that dot Ukraine’s cities, faith proved hard to practice behind the Iron Curtain. Since the fall of the Soviet Union, Ukraine has liberalized its policies on religion, but there’s nowhere near the separation of church and state you find in the United States, he said.

The Church of the Brethren is one of the three historic peace churches, alongside Mennonites and Quakers. That’s why, Snyder said, it may have appealed to a congregation in north-eastern Ukraine.

“These people that live under oppression and force, that seemed really attractive to them,” he said. “That idea of peace and justice and reaching out attracted them, but it came out of the blue. It was kind of a freak thing. They contacted a friend of mine down in Kansas, and they said they wanted to affiliate.”

Snyder said he got a call from his friend, Funk, not long after.

“He said, ‘I got great news for you John: We get to go to Ukraine,’” Snyder said.

Snyder and Funk arrived in Kyiv, teetering with a sense of exhausted excitement. On one hand, the trip lasted 53 hours, including a 12-hour layover in Frankfurt. On the other, it was Snyder’s first international mission trip, and he’d never been to Europe before.

Pastor Alex, the leader of the congregation in Chernihiv, picked them up in a little car furnished by another Church of the Brethren congregation. Alex would serve as the pair’s guide and translator throughout the trip.

Alex took them northeast, up the road to Chernihiv that would swell with a 30-mile long convoy of Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers in 2022. Chernihiv, less than 40 miles from the Belarussian border used for Russia’s northern offensive, fell under siege as soon as the invasion began on Feb. 24. For all of March, the city lost its quiet nights.

“Alex lives on the outskirts of Chernihiv, and there were 300 tanks surrounding the city,” Snyder said. “They were blasting the city. And it was so bad form the rockets that his house was shaking.”

During the month-long encirclement, Russian bombs hit residential areas and hospitals, reportedly killing hundreds of civilians.

“[Alex] said there was very little left of the city, and the city is around 300,000 people,” Snyder said. “Right now, they are refugees.”

Though recent developments in the war—Russian troops pulling out of Kyiv and Chernihiv—may seem like the end of the storm for northern Ukrainians, the continuing Russian offensives in the south and the east make the future uncertain. And still, the threat of landmines haunt every step.

Life before the war

You can hear points of tension even in the name “Chernihiv.” Snyder said there were usually two ways of saying something, the Russian and the Ukrainian. “Chernigov” is the Russian spelling and pronunciation, which he found easier to say.

That conflict of naming was like a sibling rivalry before hostilities. But then, Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, following the overthrow of Viktor Yanukovych’s pro-Russian government. The spring of 2014 saw clashes between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian government escalate into a war over the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Ukraine’s government began legislating the Russian language into irrelevance in its border’s, an embittered bucking of the Russia’s cultural influence.

That conflict hung like a shadow over Chernihiv when Snyder arrived in late 2015. Snyder witnessed parades and festivals celebrating Ukrainian culture—Cossack horse riders dressed in tall, colorful wool hats, bands playing music pounding with patriotic fervor.

But the threat of war didn’t hold a monopoly on the fears of Chernihiv’s residents. Snyder said poverty, hunger also did their part.

“They’re a beat up people,” he said. “Over there, you’d pray for food and water. Right now, you probably pray for clear skies.”

Snyder said he had never seen such a stark divide between the rich and the poor. He described a mall named Hollywood, complete with a golden statue inspired by the Oscars award, where you could find gaudy clothes and fresh seafood.

“Most people couldn’t afford to shop there,” he said. “Most of them would just look through what they couldn’t buy.”

The center of Chernihiv stands just 60 miles from the Chernobyl reactor that melted down in 1986. Snyder said cancer is prevalent and that the average life expectancy in the area is 64 for women and 60 for men.

Alcoholism is common too, Snyder said. He said seeing the impoverishment, the daily struggle to live, changed his view on ministry.

But he also found ironic points of light during his mission.

“I found the people in the church to be very warm, very caring and very generous,” he said. “Building relationships with them was something very special.”

In preaching and teaching, he’d speak for a couple of sentences, wait for Alex to translate, and continue. Simple gestures, touches, spoke volumes when he couldn’t speak directly to them.

Snyder said the congregation was healthy and looking to grow by the time he left.

“This year, they had just put together the money to purchase a house where they could gather together,” he said. “But we don’t know if the house is still there.”

The Spring Sing

Around 50 people packed into Liberty Christian Church, nearly filling the narrow rows of wooden pews.

Snyder, sporting a springtime striped-yellow shirt, led the congregation in an evening of hymns. Their mood reflected the weather: breezy, euphoric, happy to be together. The congregation swayed back and forth during the song “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms.”

After the songs, Snyder spoke through a slideshow about his mission to Ukraine. The event wasn’t just a joyous occasion to relish spring’s blossoms; it was also a fundraiser for the Church of the Brethren congregation in Ukraine.

The free-will offering basket filled to the brim. So far, Snyder said they’ve raised $3,300, significantly more than he was expecting.

Snyder told me he’s happy with the cozy size of Liberty Christian Church. But he said since 2000, church attendance across the country has fallen sharply. In Ukraine, people seem to be moving in the opposite direction, he said.

“I think a lot of people have turned to prayer,” he said. “They live in a hell, so they look forward to heaven. We live in a pretty good place, so we just look forward to a better future, a better life.”

Snyder’s eyes, piercing blue, would at times wonder to the walls that wore stills of his time in Ukraine. He said he badly wants to return, that the West will replace the ruins with newly imagined city centers.

“I think the money will come, but they’re going to need people to do it,” he said.

But he also fears for the people of Ukraine, especially for those he’s come to love. He knows Alex is safe, but even that news came after more than a week of nail-biting.

“We lost contact with him for about 10 days, which was really scary,” he said.

Snyder said he likely won’t know the state of the congregation in Chernihiv for weeks or months. In the face of that fog, he said he wants to show grace.

“We need to give what we can,” he said. “They need us right now.”

Payments, for security reasons, will go out in $100 debit stipends at a time. Snyder said he is looking for more donations. You can reach Snyder at 402-696-4439.

