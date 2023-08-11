Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see a mix…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degree…
Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Rain is expecte…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Today's conditions…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62…