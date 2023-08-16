The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. There is a 62% chance of pr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Today's conditions…
Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. It …