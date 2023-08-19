The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. There is a 62% chance of pr…
Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. It …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The f…
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a pe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A …