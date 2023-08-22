Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 77 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until WED 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.