Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 12:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
