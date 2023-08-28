The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 104. Today has the makings of a perf…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 105. Today has the making…