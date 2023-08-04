The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
