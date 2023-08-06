Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.