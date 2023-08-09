Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
