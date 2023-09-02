The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…