The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.