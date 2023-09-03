Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
