The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
