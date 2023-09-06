Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
