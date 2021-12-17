Week of holiday fun ends with visit from the Grinch

Students stomping into the Lincoln Elementary School gym before class found a surprise character waiting inside.

A Friday morning visit from the Grinch capped off a holiday-themed story that was a week in the making.

Julie Stuart, the school secretary, said she and a few others worked on brining a holiday twist to the final week before winter break.

“Monday afternoon, right before we dismissed, we made the announcement, ‘Teachers, please lock all of your doors and windows. We’ve been notified that there’s a mischievous band of elves in the neighborhood,’” Stuart said.

Throughout the week, teachers and administrators left evidence of elf activity in the school. They’d come in during the evening to hide clues, giving students a chance to participate in the mystery. One night, they knocked over chairs in all the classrooms.

“I mean, we just had a blast,” Bonnie Baete, a special education para, said. “Just to see the kids’ faces each morning as they would come in and look for clues… So many kids don’t get that magical part of Christmas, and we got to bring it to them.”

Stuart said Tim Rice, school resource officer, visited Lincoln Elementary for an unrelated reason but lent credibility to the story by asking students and teachers if they had seen any elves, as if it were part of a police investigation.

“That really solidified it for them,” Stuart said.

As excitement over the evolving elf plot spread, a parent sent a student to school with letters alleging elf activity at their home. Stuart said that shows how strong the school’s community is.

On one of the days, students found gift bags waiting for them from the elves. The Grinch’s visit came in response to that, out of anger over the elf gifts, according to Stuart.

Stuart said the idea came from Gerry Brooks, a principal in Lexington, Kentucky. She said the plans for the week came together last Friday.

“We’re enjoying the kids’ reactions as much as they’re enjoying all the activities,” she said. “It gives us all a chance to be kids again.”

Later in the morning, the nearly 200 students enrolled at Lincoln Elementary went to watch the Grinch movie at Beatrice Movies. Students from Stoddard did the same in the afternoon.

Friday marked the end of the first semester at BPS, and students will return to start the second semester on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0