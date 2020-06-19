Weekend car show moved to new location after flooding in parks

Jay Husker Auto Club is celebrating Father’s Day weekend with a Cruise Night on Saturday and a Show and Shine Car Show on Sunday.
“Of course we want everyone to be safe and practice social distancing, but are encouraging everyone to get out of the house,” said Austin Wolken, president of the Jay Husker Auto Club.
The idea of Cruise Nights started when Austin Wolken attended one in Seneca, Kansas.
“I have always heard of my parents and their friends talking about how cruising the streets of Beatrice was a favorite pastime back in their high school days," Wolken said. "I wanted to try to recreate that for them and would like to see younger generations try to take up the idea of cruising.
“In August of 2019 we held our first cruise night that was just mostly classics and had a great turnout, but this year with the virus, it has become really popular."
Wolken said there are a lot of families and the community are looking for fun activities to do that is safe and that they can practice social distancing.
“What I really like seeing with the cruise nights, is that all the generations are having a great time trying to get out of the house and that they are looking forward to the next cruise night," Wolken said. "I love seeing parents tell their children all the stories of cruising back in their younger days and how people would socialize by cruising before telephones were a thing.
“It’s not just about cruising in a classic car anymore, it’s also about cruising with the family in the minivan during the time we are in. I hope people look back and talk about how Beatrice kept their hope and had a fun time cruising during a pandemic but also I don’t want the idea of cruising to quite after we make it through this pandemic."
The suggested hours of Cruise Night on Saturday are from 7-9 p.m.
The Club is also planning to hold a Show and Shine Car Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Huston's Motors at 2200 Court St.
“No awards will be handed out but the idea is to have fun and enjoy time with your family down at the park with things opening back up,” said Wolken.
Michael Sothan, Executive Director of Main Street Beatrice said he has enjoyed partnering with the Jay Husker Auto Club and Wolken on Cruise Nights.
“People of all ages are taking steps to ensure Beatrice is a fun and great place to call home and visit," Sothan said. "The Cruise Nights have been extremely well received with lots of cars driving, people watching, and they serve as a reminder to stay safe, shop local, and enjoy our great community during these challenging times."
Membership of the club has grown to over 70 members including couples and families. More information can be found on the Jay Husker Auto Club Facebook page.
