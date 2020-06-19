Weekend car show moved to new location after flooding in parks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jay Husker Auto Club is celebrating Father’s Day weekend with a Cruise Night on Saturday and a Show and Shine Car Show on Sunday.

“Of course we want everyone to be safe and practice social distancing, but are encouraging everyone to get out of the house,” said Austin Wolken, president of the Jay Husker Auto Club.

The idea of Cruise Nights started when Austin Wolken attended one in Seneca, Kansas.

“I have always heard of my parents and their friends talking about how cruising the streets of Beatrice was a favorite pastime back in their high school days," Wolken said. "I wanted to try to recreate that for them and would like to see younger generations try to take up the idea of cruising.

“In August of 2019 we held our first cruise night that was just mostly classics and had a great turnout, but this year with the virus, it has become really popular."

Wolken said there are a lot of families and the community are looking for fun activities to do that is safe and that they can practice social distancing.