Weekend wind storm causes power outages in Southeast Nebraska

A storm in Beatrice Sunday night caused winds up to 63 mph, according to the National Weather Service, and resulted in several fallen trees and power outages across town.

City Electric Superintendent Pat Feist said roughly 86 customers were without power, with incidents starting around 10 p.m. and ending at 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

“This morning, we’re just going back and cleaning a few things up, fixing a few things, replacing a pole that got broken,” Feist said. “Considering the wind and everything we had, it wasn’t too bad.”

Feist said there were four areas of Beatrice primarily affected: the 300 block of South 22nd Street, the 1200-1400 block of Washington Street, and two areas on the northeast side of town.

Norris Public Power, which covers Gage (excluding Beatrice), Jefferson, Lancaster, Saline, Seward and Thayer counties, reported roughly 2,300 customers without power Sunday.

Operations Manager Trevor Wehrer said eight poles were damaged, but explained that’s not a huge number considering the coverage area.

Wehrer stressed that while electric companies repair the storm damage, the public should not touch exposed power lines.