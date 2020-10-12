Weekend wind storm causes power outages in Southeast Nebraska

A storm in Beatrice Sunday night caused winds up to 63 mph, according to the National Weather Service, and resulted in several fallen trees and power outages across town.
City Electric Superintendent Pat Feist said roughly 86 customers were without power, with incidents starting around 10 p.m. and ending at 1:30 a.m. on Monday.
“This morning, we’re just going back and cleaning a few things up, fixing a few things, replacing a pole that got broken,” Feist said. “Considering the wind and everything we had, it wasn’t too bad.”
Feist said there were four areas of Beatrice primarily affected: the 300 block of South 22nd Street, the 1200-1400 block of Washington Street, and two areas on the northeast side of town.
Norris Public Power, which covers Gage (excluding Beatrice), Jefferson, Lancaster, Saline, Seward and Thayer counties, reported roughly 2,300 customers without power Sunday.
Operations Manager Trevor Wehrer said eight poles were damaged, but explained that’s not a huge number considering the coverage area.
Wehrer stressed that while electric companies repair the storm damage, the public should not touch exposed power lines.
According to the Pacific Gas and Electric Company, the public should always assume that a fallen power line is live for safety’s sake. The PG&E website states to not touch power lines with any object, and to call 911 immediately to report it.
Beatrice is forecasted to have mostly sunny weather for the rest of the week, with temperatures ranging from 83-34 degrees, and the possibility for more rain on Sunday, Oct. 18.
