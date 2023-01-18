Welfare check leads to drug arrest

Gage County authorities arrested a man for drug violations following a welfare check in northern Gage County.

Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday deputies from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Highway 41 and South 82nd Road, about four miles south of Firth, for a welfare check on a suspicious vehicle on the side of the highway.

A press release stated that when deputies arrived, they found 52-year-old John A. Jacobitz of Bruning slumped over in the driver’s seat. After an initial check on his welfare, he allowed a consent search of the maroon pickup he had been operating.

Deputies recovered approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine from the inside of the vehicle, along with drug paraphernalia.

Jacobitz was placed under arrest and transported to the Gage County Detention Center where he was booked for the charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.