 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Welfare check leads to drug arrest

  • Updated
  • 0

Gage County authorities arrested a man for drug violations following a welfare check in northern Gage County.

Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday deputies from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Highway 41 and South 82nd Road, about four miles south of Firth, for a welfare check on a suspicious vehicle on the side of the highway.

A press release stated that when deputies arrived, they found 52-year-old John A. Jacobitz of Bruning slumped over in the driver’s seat. After an initial check on his welfare, he allowed a consent search of the maroon pickup he had been operating.

Deputies recovered approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine from the inside of the vehicle, along with drug paraphernalia.

Jacobitz was placed under arrest and transported to the Gage County Detention Center where he was booked for the charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

John A. Jacobitz

John Jacobitz
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Robert Williams

Robert Williams

Robert O. “Butch” Williams, 80 years of age, of Wymore passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln. He was bo…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tokyo court upholds acquittal of Fukushima nuclear disaster executives

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News