We're Expecting! Spring 2023

Kitten season is heating up, but it's not as cute as it sounds. Although the name “kitten season” sounds adorable, the reality of the strain it puts on animal shelters across the United States isn’t so cute. When warmer months hit, outdoor female cats (and mostly indoor cats who venture out) go into heat, and litters upon litters of kittens are born. Many of those litters end up in shelters in need of immediate help! With a limited amount of space, volunteers, and resources, kitten season can be a difficult time for any shelter. If you'd like to make a difference and save some lives, here's how you can help.

First off, no kit-napping the kittens! Kind-hearted, well-meaning people do it all the time unfortunately. When a mama outdoor cat gives birth to a litter, she'll construct a kind of nest for her tiny fur family.

It's not uncommon to come across their little home when the kittens are alone, but that's normal. The mom needs to hunt and find water. Or, she might be close by, just waiting for you to leave. Be patient, and don't panic. Instead, take a quick look. If the kittens are clean, quiet, plump, and appear healthy, don't intervene. Why? Mama really does provide the best chance for their survival!

Mama's milk, filled with antibodies, helps newborn kitten immune systems develop, and she keeps them on their frequent feeding schedule. Mama cleaning the kittens also serves as a stimulant, letting her babies know when to go to the bathroom. Continue to watch the kittens from afar for a few hours to see if mom returns. If she does, you can still help your nearby kitten family by leaving out food and water for mom. If she doesn't return, then please call us! (402)228-9100.

If the kittens are dirty, loud, thin, or appear injured, seek help by calling us! Not sure if they are in distress? Go ahead and call us!

Beat the heat!

The best way to make kitten season easier for everyone is to spay and neuter your pets. It will prevent future kittens, and can allow cats to live healthier lives. With kitten season lasting more than half the year, mama cats can sometimes have multiple litters in one season! Even if you plan to keep your cat indoors, they might still find their way outside at some point and have a rendezvous with the opposite gender. Cats are naturally curious, so there’s always a risk of Nala or Simba dashing out the door. But, cats that haven’t been spayed or neutered are much more desperate to get outdoors to find a mate...especially female cats when they’re in heat. Spaying or neutering your cat reduces their desire to escape, and makes it easier to keep your indoor cat safe and happy.

Consider fostering!

Any kittens that we get under eight weeks of age need a foster to help them grow and develop in the safety of a home environment. You provide love, snuggles, and socialization, we provide guidance and support, food, crates (if needed), all needed supplies, and medical care. Fostering opportunities vary from a mama with her kittens to orphan kittens needing bottle fed. Fostering is a critical component of the kitten adoption process, and we can’t do it without you, so you choose what situation works best for you!

Donate to our kitten shower!

Most needed items are: Canned or dry kitten food (Royal Canin, Purina, or Hill's Science Diet please), and litter (any brand). The kitten milk replacer we use is not available in stores, but we do accept donations for our kitten formula fund. This helps us to cover the average annual expense of $500!

Adopt!

With so many kittens coming into shelters, you'll have the best chance to find the one you've always wanted! In the summer and fall months, our shelter will have weeks old cats of all shapes, sizes, colors, and personalities . You might want to think about getting two kittens, that way they'll have a friend for exercise, play, and enrichment when you're not around. As always, we have some purrfect adult cats waiting for you too!