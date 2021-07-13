Westlake Ace Hardware, Salvation Army continue fan drive

“It’s truly an honor to sponsor this program every year, and it’s heartening to see such generosity from our customers,” Andy Schmitt, vice president and COO of Westlake Ace Hardware. “It’s great knowing The Salvation Army can impact thousands of lives with the money raised from the fan drive.”

“We enjoy being able to do what we can to help in the communities that we’re in,” Alan Kulhanek, the general manager of Westlake Ace Hardware in Beatrice, said. “Ace has always been a local hardware store, and that’s what we enjoy, the relationships with the customers and the relationship with the communities that we can provide and create.”

Kulhanek said he’s seen local donations increase each year that he’s been involved with the partnership. He noted that all the money raised in each location stays to help in that community, and that while the drive has ended until next year, people can always donate to the Salvation Army directly.

“Even if you have an air conditioner, a fan can help reduce the need to use it 24/7,” Kulhanek said. “We still have a lot of hot days to come this summer, and one box fan can really make a big difference by circulating air in a home. It’s really great to see our community come together like this to help each other out, especially in this year where things haven’t been easy for everyone.”

