Westlake Ace Hardware, Salvation Army continue fan drive

There’s a few more months of summer weather predicted in the Sunland, and a couple of entities have partnered to help ensure that local citizens can beat the heat.
On Tuesday, The Salvation Army of Beatrice went to the Westlake Ace Hardware at 2317 N. Sixth St. to collect 61 new box fans. The fans were purchased with $925 generously donated by the store’s customers, and will be given out to families in need.
Salvation Army clerk, Jenny Bratcher, said they gave out 62 fans out last month alone, so the partnership with Ace Hardware helps keep the fans in stock. She said those in need of a fan can arrive at the organization, located at 120 S. Seventh St., or call 402-223-3341.
“If you’re in need of a fan, you’re obviously coming in here for a reason, and we want to help you cool off your house,” Bratcher said. “You just need to come in here and sign a piece of paper. You get one fan per year per household, so we make sure that your household hasn’t gotten one before, and that’s the only requirement.”
According to Ace Hardware’s website, the partnership started with the Salvation Army started at their Hutchison, Kansas location in 2013, and has since grown to over 100 stores across the country. By rounding up their purchases for a couple weeks in June, customers raised roughly $110,000 nationwide.
“It’s truly an honor to sponsor this program every year, and it’s heartening to see such generosity from our customers,” Andy Schmitt, vice president and COO of Westlake Ace Hardware. “It’s great knowing The Salvation Army can impact thousands of lives with the money raised from the fan drive.”
“We enjoy being able to do what we can to help in the communities that we’re in,” Alan Kulhanek, the general manager of Westlake Ace Hardware in Beatrice, said. “Ace has always been a local hardware store, and that’s what we enjoy, the relationships with the customers and the relationship with the communities that we can provide and create.”
Kulhanek said he’s seen local donations increase each year that he’s been involved with the partnership. He noted that all the money raised in each location stays to help in that community, and that while the drive has ended until next year, people can always donate to the Salvation Army directly.
“Even if you have an air conditioner, a fan can help reduce the need to use it 24/7,” Kulhanek said. “We still have a lot of hot days to come this summer, and one box fan can really make a big difference by circulating air in a home. It’s really great to see our community come together like this to help each other out, especially in this year where things haven’t been easy for everyone.”