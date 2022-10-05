Wicked Good Foods look to expand in Beatrice

Wicked Good Foods opened the storefront at 518 Ella St. in Beatrice in mid-August and are already planning an expansion.

Two years ago, Kylee Schoen saw an advertisement for freeze-dried foods and purchased some for her husband as a gift for their anniversary.

“Aaron is really hard to buy for so I was looking for something unique," she said. "I bought some freeze-dried candy and he loved it. We looked into a freeze-dryer and thought it would be a fun side hustle.

“We started out with ten to twelve items and now have many options of fruit, vegetables and candy. We are hoping to do some complete meals in the near future. We have some hunters that are planning to test some of the meals."

Schoen said the most unusual thing they’ve done was dragon fruit which they will be adding to the store soon.

“Kids really love Jell-O. As long as it’s not peanut butter, chocolate or honey, we can freeze-dry it,” Schoen said. “Anything with sugar expands and anything with moisture shrinks.

“My favorite right now is the mango and caprice salad, but strawberries and peaches are my go-to. The cheesecake and ice cream sandwich.

Most candy takes 8-12 hours to freeze-dry in the machines, however, the higher the moisture content, the longer it might take in the machine. Strawberries are 32-40 hours and watermelon and lemons are about 105 hours.

The store has 11 freeze-dryers that average in cost of approximately $4,000 each. They recently ordered twelve more and plans to expand and rewire the backroom for more.

The machines initially freeze the product to a set temperature and then start the drying process.

The kitchen is fully inspected. The produce is inspected and cut at the store. The shelf-life on most products is two to three years, but Schoen noted that the meals will have a 20-year life.

The Schoens purchased the location over a year ago and have been working to remodel it. Aaron did the extensive electric work as each machine needs its own circuit.

“We have been doing booths at community events, but did the State Fair this year and it was really successful," she said. "Aaron stayed in Grand Island and Sarah and I were here at the store packing produce and driving it up every couple of days.

“It’s a relief for me to know that we can provide the product quickly and can sustain that level of effort. Most of our wholesale orders have a two to three day turn around. We are also working with Grow Nebraska to expand our reach. We are hoping to get our product into more stores.”

Schoen has worked as a full-time dispatcher at the Beatrice 911 Center for sixteen years. Aaron works as a State Patrolmen. They both plan to maintain their employment and have a friend that operates the storefront, Sarah Wirthele.

“We like to support other small businesses and have several items in the store that are made in Nebraska," Schoen said. "We have honey, T-shirts, handmade cards, pet treats, signs and a variety of other items. We also work with people to do fundraisers.”

The Schoen’s and the two children work at the store in their off hours and days.

“We are the first store of this kind in Nebraska," she said. "It’s a family business and we want to keep it small enough that we have the human element."