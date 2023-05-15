Zander Baker graduated from Wilber-Clatonia High School on Saturday despite some big life challenges.

He was one of 17 in Nebraska to receive the D.J’s Hero Award out of over 200 applicants. Wilber-Clatonia High School Counselor Jill Shea-Carpenter nominated Zander for the award.

“Zander truly exemplifies this honor,” she said. “During the summer of 2021, Zander almost lost his life.”

While playing hide-and-seek with friends after dark, Baker climbed a ladder behind a building and hid on a ledge approximately 15-20 feet from the ground. Little did he know that this ledge held an electrical grid/box, and when Baker attempted to get down from his position, he was electrocuted. More than 5,000 volts of electricity passed through his right shoulder and exited behind his knee on his left leg. Baker survived, but had horrific burns on his back shoulder and to his left leg.

“Being a solid athlete in football, wrestling, baseball, and track, Zander was healthy and in good physical shape before the incident, yet it was a long road for him,” she said.

The doctors did not know if he would be able to return to school or any activities before January of 2022, but Baker pushed and challenged himself, and he returning to school in October of 2021.

He has continued to work through many issues pertaining to this injury, and he still does not have the ability to lift his left foot, so he wears a brace. The lack of movement is due to severely damaged tendons in his foot, and he will undergo surgery to hopefully improve movement and mobility this upcoming summer.

But this surgery will be put on hold as, Baker’s younger brother was diagnosed with AML leukemia and the family’s world has been turned upside down again.

David and Peggy Sokol established the D.J.’s Hero Award in 1999 in memory of their son who died after a battle with cancer shortly after graduating high school. The Sokols have said it’s a way to ensure D.J.’s selflessness, kindness, compassion and servant-leadership would live on beyond his passing.

They provide $12,000 scholarships to students who have exhibited resilience, perseverance and courage in the face of daunting challenges.

Shea-Carpenter said Baker had been a good student and athlete before the accident.

“Zander has experienced many achievements in his life; he won many wrestling matches and qualified for State before his accident,” she said. “He has been a leader in the school and community through his actions and accomplishments academically as well as athletically.

“Surviving and being an inspirational role model for his peers and other students, as well as the community, and now being so supportive of his brother during these uncertain times with the leukemia diagnosis have been great achievements in Zander’s short 18 years. Zander has been an inspiration to many in our community and surrounding areas. He understands the impact of helping others and through giving back to the community.”

Baker graduated with a 3.68 grade point average and was 11th in his class of 31. He also received the UNL Huskers Tradition Scholars Scholarship, Wayne State College commitment scholarship, Albert S. Chmelir Memorial Scholarship, Ladislav Rezabek Family Memorial Scholarship, Elsie Sukavaty Cauble Gibson and Allen Lee Cauble Memorial Scholarship and is and alternate to the Clatonia Cardinal Club Scholarship.

He also qualified for State Track in Pole Vault and will be competing next weekend.

Bakersaid he continues to have hope in his future.

“My short and long-term goals for my life are making it through college, helping others and influencing them to give back to their community by helping and giving back," he siad.