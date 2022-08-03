Wilber Czech Festival to celebrate 61 years

WILBER -- The Hotel Wilber, in business since October of last year, sits dormant during the days leading up to the 61st annual Wilber Czech Festival.

But in the back of the 127-year-old building, Brandi Klaassen and Austin Seyfert spend their time preparing. They’re busy kneading dough, peeling potatoes and laying out the ingredients for the more than 1,000 meals they plan to serve during the weekend’s festivities.

Klaassen said it’s a lot of work, but it’s exactly the kind of work she set out to do when her and Seyfert leased the place from Nebraska Czechs of Wilber.

“This will be our first Czech Festival with us running the hotel and restaurant,” she said. “And we got our liquor license just a few weeks ago, so the bar will be open downstairs… We want to make sure everything we prepare is fresh and authentic. We’re making everything ourselves.”

The historic hotel will serve as a hub of activity during the festival, which runs from Thursday to Sunday. The beer garden will be located just outside it.

H.E. Radovan Javorcik, the ambassador of the Slovak Republic to the United States will attend the festival as the Grand Marshall.

Roger Chrans, who’s served as Wilber’s mayor for 16 years, said he always looks forward to the festival.

“This means everything to the community,” Chrans, whose family history is steeped in Czech and Slovak heritage, said. “It’s about sharing our culture with others. It’s about sharing our downtown and our wonderful businesses. It’s when the town really comes to life.”

Chrans said Wilber, typically populated by 2,000 people, can swell to 50,000. Though he said he’s wary of the heat, he said the weekend will be packed with fun things for everyone.

Chrans, who plays the tuba, trombone and baritone, is especially fond of the music.

“I love to play polka,” he said.

And polka, alongside other Czech and Slovak music, will sound in the afternoon and evening air. The festival will feature several bands and sing-a-longs.

Thursday and Friday will feature dances, tournaments and cultural showcases. Parades will snake their way through Wilber’s historic downtown on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Sunday will end with the Miss Czech-Slovak U.S. Pageant.

Chrans said the festival brings thousands of outsiders into Wilber, but it also brings the community together. He said more than 900 residents volunteer for the event.

“This festival takes so many hands to build," he said. "It is open to everyone... Come and enjoy. It’s a great time to share in a culture and community.”