Wilber man sentenced for hiding camera in women's bathroom at work
Wilber man sentenced for hiding camera in women's bathroom at work

josh hagemann

Hagemann

A 38-year-old Wilber man has been sentenced to 30 days in county jail and 10 years of probation for hiding a camera in the women's bathroom at the Dorchester Farmers Cooperative.

Josh Hagemann, who no longer works there, pleaded guilty to five counts of unlawful intrusion, felonies, as part of a deal with prosecutors who dropped four additional charges.

In the criminal complaint filed last year, prosecutors alleged he recorded nine women in states of undress between Jan. 3 and Feb. 20, 2019.

On Feb. 18, a woman working at the co-op found the camera plugged into an outlet and later reported it to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, according to a search warrant affidavit.

33-year-old Fairbury woman arrested in stabbing

They said the camera contained 19 videos, showing women in the bathroom in states of undress, and discovered Hagemann bought several cameras online.

Hagemann was fired following his arrest in March 2019.

At Hageman's sentencing Monday in Wilber, Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson gave him two years of probation on each of the charges and sent him to jail.

