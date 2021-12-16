Wilber man sentenced to 10-14 years in prison for drug distribution

A Wilber man who was arrested in January following an investigation into drug distribution in Gage County was sentenced to prison Thursday afternoon.

Daniel L. Hile II, 51, appeared in Gage County District Court, where he was sentenced to 10-14 years in prison.

The sentence was recommended by both prosecuting and defense attorneys, and Hile’s criminal history dating back to the 1994 was a factor in the sentence.

“You’re a meth addict. The problem is you harm others by helping them be addicts, as well,” said District Court Judge Rick Schreiner. “Mr. Hile, the damage you do to those people, their families, their communities, their workplaces, their schools and the state of Nebraska is immeasurable. No apology is going to fix that, ever. The true sorrow is changed action, and if you’re truly sorry, if you truly regret your behavior, that will be shown in your behavior once you get out of prison.”

The prison sentence was for a single charge of delivery of a controlled substance, a class 2 felony. Additional charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, no drug tax stamp and a habitual criminal violation were previously dismissed as part of an agreement.

Hile was one of two people arrested in January in Beatrice following an investigation into drug distribution in the 700 block of North Ninth Street. While doing surveillance, a man and woman were spotted entering the residence.

Police had information the two were in town for a narcotics purchase and had been arrested in Beatrice before.

Officers had information that a drug purchase happened in the residence, and found three people inside.

During a search, authorities found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, a controlled narcotic and drug paraphernalia.

The other person arrested, 34-year-old Whitney Cooper, was accepted into the drug court counseling program after pleading guilty earlier this month to distribution of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

