Wilber woman injured in Gage County crash

A Wilber woman was transported to a Lincoln hospital following a crash in Gage County on Monday.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. the Gage County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on East Highway 41 near South 25th Road.

When deputies arrived, a press release stated they observed a Dodge Durango in the south ditch and a semitrailer parked on the south shoulder of Highway 41.

The press release stated that Scott Schaefer, 39, of Pickrell, was driving a semitrailer westbound on Highway 41 and Danielle Powers, 33, of Wilber, was driving a Dodge Durango eastbound on Highway 41.

Evidence at the accident scene and dash cam video show the Durango crossing the center line and striking the semitrailer, causing the Durango to rollover and come to rest in the south ditch. Powers was transported to a Lincoln hospital by Lincoln Rescue for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Cortland Fire and Rescue, Clatonia Fire and Rescue and Lincoln Rescue also responded to the accident. Seatbelts were in use and alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor.

