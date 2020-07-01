Wind turbine debate returns as Gage County prepares to resume zoning business

Wording in the current regulations allows wind energy companies to conduct their own testing, which some think gives them an unfair advantage.

While the changes would apply to all future commercial turbines, the push for change has been largely driven by a proposal from NextEra Energy Resources to build a 50-turbine wind farm in northern Gage County, a roughly $225 million investment in the area.

David Bargen, an attorney with Rembolt Ludke law firm representing property owners in Gage County, said it’s time for county officials to reach a decision on the proposed changes.

“This has been on hold for almost a year and a half," he said. "I think it’s time that it gets taken a look at."

In March, the County Board voted to no longer accept special use permit applications, which NextEra will need before continuing with the project, due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The board voted on Wednesday to again accept applications for special use permits, though stipulated it would still not accept applications for wind or solar projects.

David Levy, an attorney representing NextEra, said that decision unfairly singles out the company’s project.