Wind turbine setback increase one step closer to becoming reality

“As far as the setbacks go, we’re not trying to kill an energy,” Allder said. “We’re trying to put it in the proper place with a one-mile setback… We’re trying to protect the people of Gage County. There’s a lot of people here. There are a lot of Gage County residents here tonight to support this amendment.”

The commission ultimately voted 6-1 to approve recommending the County Board amend the wind regulations, with chairman Dennis Rosene casting the lone vote in opposition.

“We’ve heard a lot of things tonight both for and against,” said commission member Monte Murkle. “It seems like it should be really easy to make a decision, but a lot of folks stood up for and against, felt 100% confident in believing what they’re saying. Everything can’t be spot on correct so we’ve got to sort through that, and we will. Personally, I’m not thinking that the ⅜ mile is enough.”

While the changes would apply to all future commercial turbines, the push for change has been largely driven by a proposal from NextEra Energy Resources to build a wind farm in northern Gage County.

Much of the discussion Thursday was specifically about the project.

Billy Wilkins, project manager with NextEra, attended the meeting and discussed some of the benefits of wind energy.