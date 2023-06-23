The annual Mr. or Ms. Homesteader competition raised a record amount this year to benefit Blue Valley Behavioral Health.

The contest and fundraiser is the only event for the Blue Valley Behavioral Health Foundation, a non-profit organization that directly supports the Beatrice Blue Valley Behavioral Health.

The funds help to support those in need of mental health or substance abuse services. The foundation allows Blue Valley to treat all clients and takes away any financial barriers they may have coming in for treatment.

This year’s candidates for the Homesteader contest were Amy Reiff, Cassie Hawkins, Courney Brauch, Kenzie Maryska and Rob Ostdiek, who raised a combined $80,135.

“This was a very successful year and we’re thankful from the foundation that we have this contest every year to raise funds for mental health and substance abuse,” said Mental Health Director Amber Ferguson. “All of the candidates did very well. Party with a Purpose, our grand finale, was amazing. We raised right at $25,000 from that event alone, and that’s the most raised in five years we’ve been doing that event.

“On behalf of the foundation, I want to thank the community for all of their support and we’re gracious for the amount of money raised and awareness that was spread for this contest.”

Ostdiek won the contest by raising $27,748, a new individual record for the event. Ostdiek said he was surprised to learn he was the winner.

“I like to help organizations and don’t care to have my name in front of stuff, but they have a great mission to help people who need help in times of need and unlock their potential to enjoy a good quality of life,” he said. “I’m humbled by all the people who were willing to support me and Blue Valley.”

Ostdiek works at Exmark Manufacturing. He has lived in Beatrice for 19 years and is active with Knights of Columbus Council and the Homestead Running Club.