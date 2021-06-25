Winner of Mr. or Ms. Homesteader event announced

Six weeks of fundraising paid off as six candidates in the Mr. or Ms. Homesteader competition raised the most money ever during the event for Blue Valley Behavioral Health.

Amber Ferguson, foundation chairperson of the Blue Valley Behavioral Health Foundation, said the annual event raised a total of $56,210 for the organization, surpassing the previous record of $45,800 in 2018.

“The six candidates raising funds the last six weeks did a phenomenal job,” she said. “They broke the record for the most ever in 32 years. It’s very impressive to think about six people raising that kind of money in six weeks. It is amazing and we want to thank the community for the support in Gage County and the surrounding area. This helps us continue to raise mental health awareness and help provide services that are very much needed for Blue Valley.”

BVBH is a private, nonprofit organization that provides outpatient behavioral health services in 16 rural counties in southeast Nebraska. The group aims to provide quality behavioral health services to people of all ages and promote healthy and productive lives.

Whoever raises the most money for Blue Valley Behavioral Health during the event os crowned Mr. or Ms. Homesteader and gets a Stetson hat, traveling trophy and ride in the Homestead Days parade.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}