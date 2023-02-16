Winter weather caused closures and delays throughout the area Thursday.

With a range in forecasted snow amounts, Beatrice Public Schools notified parents of a two-hour late start on Wednesday evening, however cancelled classes and activities at 6:15 a.m. Thursday as the snowfall increased.

Tri County, Southern, Diller-Odell and Freeman also had a snow day on Thursday.

Street Superintendent Jason Moore said Wednesday that his department was preparing for the weather.

“Our plows have been in the shop,” he said. We don’t keep them on the truck, but they’re back on and the trucks are loaded with salt.”

“The guys will work a 16-hour shift with eight off. Usually that is 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. The guys are really good at what we do so we should get through the storm without any problems.”

Airport Manager Dennis Schmitt said it was hard to tell how much snow was received because of the heavy winds.

“My best guess is around four inches, but it is difficult to say because the wind has caused some drifting,” he said.

Snowfall slowed by early afternoon and tapered off as the day continued. While traffic throughout southeast Nebraska was slowed, and some cars appeared to be stuck along the highways and rural roads, there was no reports of injury or significant damage as of Thursday afternoon.