Winter weather hits Gage County

Winter weather struck the Sunland Monday, and with more on the way area law enforcement offered safety tips for winter driving.

Beatrice Police Lt. Jay Murphy said there were a handful of crashes reported Monday morning in Gage County. He said that driver’s should stay focused and minimize distractions all the time, and it’s especially important when driving in snow or slippery conditions.

“We shouldn't be on our phones any time when driving, but especially during the winter driving conditions,” he said. “Also, don’t use your cruise control during these types of road conditions. Give yourself enough time to get to work, school or wherever you’re going and enough stopping distance at the intersections.

“Distracted driving is really a big issue any time, but during winter months it is really important to focus on driving.”

Murphy added that car owners should be mindful of snow emergency routes and keep their cars parked elsewhere to allow plows to get through.

Gage County Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson said people should stay home whenever possible if roads are bad. If they do need to hit the roads, he stressed slow speeds and raised awareness are important.

“I want people to be aware of what the weather forecast is and if it gets to that point that travel is not recommended, stay home,” he said. “If you have to go, you just have to take your time driving and go slowly. Give yourself plenty of time to get where you're going because if you don’t get there at all, you’re not doing anybody any good. It’s just good old common sense. People are in such a rush to do things, but in that kind of weather you're driving for both yourself and the other person.”

Gustafson said it’s a good idea to keep an emergency kit in the car, and Murphy added motorists should make sure their windshield is completely clear, and use extra caution around schools.

“We try to get people to avoid dropping their kids off in the middle of the street,” Murphy said. “In wintertime driving if someone behind you can't get stopped, that obviously is a dangerous situation for you and the kids, and just keep an eye on kids in the street.”

While Monday’s morning community was slowed by snowfall, more snow is predicted in the Sunland for Wednesday and Thursday, along with frigid temperatures.