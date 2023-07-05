A Tecumseh woman was arrested for driving under the influence after being reported for erratic driving.

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office received reports from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and also drivers in Gage County just after 8 a.m. Monday of a vehicle that was all over the road, and at times driving in the wrong lane of traffic, heading eastbound from Filley towards Beatrice.

An investigator from the sheriff’s office was able to locate the vehicle as it entered the Beatrice City limits and turned around to follow it. A press release from the sheriff’s office stated that within a few blocks the vehicle struck the curb near 19th and Court streets, then careened over across the yellow dividing line near Family Fare Supermarket. The vehicle then made a sharp right and stopped across the sidewalk a block west of 19th and Court streets.

The investigator pulled in behind the vehicle and activated the emergency lights on his county car. As the investigator stepped out of the vehicle, the driver of the suspect vehicle backed up and struck the front end of the county car.

The investigator made contact with the driver, 30-year-old Erica Beethe of Tecumseh, and noticed she appeared impaired. Another investigator from the sheriff’s office, who is also certified as a Drug Recognition Expert, was called to the scene and Beethe was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Beatrice Police Department was requested to conduct the accident investigation and no injuries were reported.