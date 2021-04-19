 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman arrested after giving false information to police
0 comments
top story

Woman arrested after giving false information to police

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Beatrice police arrested a woman who gave them a false name while responding to a disturbance call in a hotel

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday Beatrice police were called to the Capri Inn and Suites for reports of several people drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana in the pool.

Arrest documents state the responding officer noticed one woman there appeared to be intentionally keeping her back turned, and asked for identification.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The woman allegedly gave the officer a name, saying her first name was Angelina, though no record of her was found through dispatch.

She was told police were having trouble identifying her and that if she was giving false information that she would be taken to jail to confirm her identity.

The date of birth provided for her was under the age of 21 and a minor in possession citation was being issued.

The woman was requested to sit in a patrol car while the officer compared photos, and she ultimately informed police she had active warrants and that her real name was Shaylene Gruhn, 22.

Gruhn had active warrants out of Douglas County for possession of marijuana and multiple traffic violations. She faces additional violations for criminal impersonation following the Gage County arrest.

Shaylene Gruhn

Shaylene Gruhn
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows Louisville officer punching protester

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Education

BPS ends mask mandate

  • Updated

After several months of mandating masks in Beatrice Public Schools, during a school board meeting Monday evening the board voted to once again…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News