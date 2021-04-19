Woman arrested after giving false information to police

Beatrice police arrested a woman who gave them a false name while responding to a disturbance call in a hotel

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday Beatrice police were called to the Capri Inn and Suites for reports of several people drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana in the pool.

Arrest documents state the responding officer noticed one woman there appeared to be intentionally keeping her back turned, and asked for identification.

The woman allegedly gave the officer a name, saying her first name was Angelina, though no record of her was found through dispatch.

She was told police were having trouble identifying her and that if she was giving false information that she would be taken to jail to confirm her identity.

The date of birth provided for her was under the age of 21 and a minor in possession citation was being issued.

The woman was requested to sit in a patrol car while the officer compared photos, and she ultimately informed police she had active warrants and that her real name was Shaylene Gruhn, 22.

Gruhn had active warrants out of Douglas County for possession of marijuana and multiple traffic violations. She faces additional violations for criminal impersonation following the Gage County arrest.

