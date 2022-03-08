Woman arrested after refusing to leave gas station

Beatrice police arrested a woman for drug offenses after she refused to leave a Beatrice filling station.

Just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, Beatrice police responded to Git N Split on South Sixth Street for reports of a female who was refusing to leave.

The officer spoke with the clerk, who stated a woman identified as 28-year-old Tiffany A. Morris tried to purchase items, but her card was declined.

Arrest documents state Morris claimed the worker stole her money, but was unable to provide any proof that a transaction went through.

Morris continued to refuse to leave when told to by police, and was escorted out of the store. Once outside she stopped and stood on the sidewalk outside the business.

Morris was told she would be placed under arrest if she refused to leave, and failed to comply when police told her to turn around and put her hands behind her back.

She resisted arrest and had to be taken to the ground.

She was taken to the Gage County Detention Center, where during processing jail staff located a white crystal substance, a glass smoking device and four syringes in the fanny pack she was wearing. The substance was field tested and identified as methamphetamine.

Morris was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree trespassing and resisting arrest.

