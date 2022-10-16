Woman arrested after rural Odell home searched

Authorities arrested a woman Friday for drug violations after serving a search warrant on a rural Odell residence.

On Friday at around 6 a.m. the Gage County Sheriff’s Office and Beatrice Police Department executed two search warrants in relation to marijuana and methamphetamine distribution, and possible illegal possession of firearms.

A press release stated that deputies searched the address of 49813 S.W. 18th Rd. and located a snort straw with residue, which pre-tested positive for methamphetamine, marijuana pipes, and THC wax. The guns in the residence appeared real, but they were determined to be air soft guns and not authentic firearms.

Deputies arrested one resident, Tammy Wicklander, 57, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a drug house. Wicklander was also cited for child neglect due to the drug use occurring in the residence with a 15-year-old juvenile living in the home.

The investigation also determined that multiple assaults and disturbances had been occurring in the residence in the juvenile’s presence as well.

A citation was issued to William Krous, 65, of the residence for possession of marijuana less than 1 oz. and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Beatrice Police officers searched 418 N. 13th St. and located a digital scale with marijuana residue along with stolen check books which had been reported stolen on Oct. 5.

The investigation at both residences is ongoing and additional criminal charges are possible.