Woman arrested for attempted drug distribution

A Beatrice woman was arrested for attempted drug distribution after police investigated a burglary report.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to a possible theft in the 700 block of West Mary Street.

Arrest documents state police were told that 52-year-old Michelle Magdaleno entered the apartment and left with a laptop computer and prescription medication.

While talking to police, Magdaleno called one of the victims and said the items were on top of a garbage can in front of Magdaleno’s residence. When police arrived, documents stated they found a bag containing the items, and the laptop was damaged.

Arrest documents state Magdaleno told police she took the items because one of the victim’s took methamphetamine from her, which she got to distribute.

Magdaleno was placed under arrest for attempted distribution of a controlled substance, burglary and criminal mischief.