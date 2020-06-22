You are the owner of this article.
Woman arrested for Fairbury stabbing
Woman arrested for Fairbury stabbing

Courtney Nicholson

FAIRBURY – A woman faces multiple charges in Jefferson County after reports of a stabbing Sunday in Fairbury.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Sunday that a female had been stabbed inside an apartment in the 400 block of 7th Street in Fairbury.

Shortly after deputies arrived on the scene they received another call that the suspect was two blocks away, threatening to harm residents of another apartment.

The suspect was identified as Courtney Nicholson.

Deputies located Nicholson a short time later and took her into custody following a brief struggle.

Nicholson was taken into police custody and charged with first degree assault, two counts of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The stabbing victim was taken to Jefferson Community Health and Life and treated for injuries.

