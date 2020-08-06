Woman arrested in drug investigation sentenced to prison

An Omaha woman who failed to complete the drug court program for her role in the distribution of methamphetamine in Gage County was sentenced to prison Thursday.
Destiny D. Burr, 22, was sentenced in Gage County District Court to serve one year in prison, followed by 18 months of post release supervision, for attempted conspiracy to commit a class 3 felony following a 2017 drug investigation.
The charge was reduced to include “attempted” as part of a plea agreement, and Burr was previously allowed into drug court, a program for drug offenders to avoid incarceration.
She failed to complete the program and was sentenced on the charge by District Court Judge Rick Schreiner.
“I told you when you entered your plea that if you were unsuccessful in drug court it would be highly unlikely you would get probation,” he said. “You knew going in that if you didn’t do drug court you were going to go to prison.”
Gage County deputy attorney Justin Huber asked for a prison sentence in the case, saying Burr didn’t take the drug court program seriously.
“Ms. Burr has a history of minimizing her involvement in the distribution of drugs in Gage County,” he said. “Ultimately, she received the opportunity through drug court to become sober and a chance to make a better life for herself. For a time she showed a lot of potential. Unfortunately, she decided that abiding by the terms and conditions of drug court supervision was just too much and she no longer wanted to put in the time and effort.”
Defense attorney Lee Timan argued that while members of Burr’s family were selling methamphetamine, Burr’s role was minimal and she was not directly involved in the selling of drugs.
“It appears to me her involvement was minimal in the sense of what her part was in comparison to those of her family members that were primary suspects and defendants in this case,” he said. “It appears to me that certainly Ms. Burr was accused of playing a small part in this grand scheme of distributing drugs throughout the community.”
Burr was one of more than a dozen people arrested in 2017 following a drug investigation in Gage County.
