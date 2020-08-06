Woman arrested in drug investigation sentenced to prison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Omaha woman who failed to complete the drug court program for her role in the distribution of methamphetamine in Gage County was sentenced to prison Thursday.

Destiny D. Burr, 22, was sentenced in Gage County District Court to serve one year in prison, followed by 18 months of post release supervision, for attempted conspiracy to commit a class 3 felony following a 2017 drug investigation.

The charge was reduced to include “attempted” as part of a plea agreement, and Burr was previously allowed into drug court, a program for drug offenders to avoid incarceration.

She failed to complete the program and was sentenced on the charge by District Court Judge Rick Schreiner.

“I told you when you entered your plea that if you were unsuccessful in drug court it would be highly unlikely you would get probation,” he said. “You knew going in that if you didn’t do drug court you were going to go to prison.”

Gage County deputy attorney Justin Huber asked for a prison sentence in the case, saying Burr didn’t take the drug court program seriously.