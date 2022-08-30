Woman found deceased after Gage County fire

A woman was found deceased inside a residence following a fire in Gage County Monday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Clatonia Fire and Rescue and the Gage County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a house fire at 300 Jefferson St. in Clatonia.

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated there was a female inside the residence.

The female resident was located, deceased, inside the residence. The name of the victim is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin, the press release stated.

Mutual aid was provided by Cortland Fire and Rescue, Wilber Fire and Rescue and Hallam Fire and Rescue.

Also responding was Gage County Emergency Management.

Assistance with the investigation was provided by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office.