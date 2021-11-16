Woman injured in rollover crash

A Beatrice woman was injured in a rollover crash in rural Gage County on Monday.

Just after 11 a.m. the Gage County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a rollover crash on West Hickory and Southwest 117th roads.

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated that 36-year-old Jennifer VonMinden of Beatrice was driving a white 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix eastbound on West Hickory Road when a vehicle driving westbound appeared to her to be too close to the center of the roadway so she swerved to the right, causing her to be pulled into a ditch, then overcorrecting to the left, sliding across the road, and rolling onto the passenger side.

VonMinden and her 19-year-old passenger were not wearing seatbelts and both received minor injuries when the vehicle flipped onto the passenger side.

VonMinden was transported to Beatrice Community Hospital by the Beatrice Fire and Rescue ambulance.

The passenger refused medical transport and was released to an adult relative who came to the scene.

Neither speed nor alcohol are considered to be a factor in the accident.

