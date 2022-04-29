Woman injured in Wymore crash

A Wymore woman was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Wymore.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday Beatrice Fire and Rescue, Wymore Fire and Rescue and the Gage County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a two vehicle injury crash at 201 E. G St. in Wymore.

A press release from the sheriff’s office said the reporting party indicated that one of the drivers, 75-year-old Linda Seydlitz had minor injuries to her right forearm. Beatrice Fire and Rescue evaluated her at the scene. She refused transportation to the hospital via ambulance, but was taken to the hospital with a family member.

An investigation at the scene indicated that a blue 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by Seydlitz, of Wymore, was traveling southbound on North Sixth Street and did not stop at the stop sign. As she entered the intersection, the vehicle made contact with a white 2013 GMC Sierra 2500 driven by 63-year-old Roger Dorn of Blue Springs, who was traveling eastbound on East G Street.

After the collision, Dorn’s vehicle spun 180 degrees, and Seydlitz’s vehicle continued through the intersection, and made contact with a pole that supported an awning attached to a building.

Vehicle restraints were used by both drivers. Airbags were deployed in Seydlitz’s vehicle, and alcohol was believed to be a factor.

