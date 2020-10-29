Woman killed in house fire identified

Authorities on Thursday identified a woman who died in a house fire near Filley last week.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office announced that the fire at 24738 S. 162nd Road was accidental as a result of a propane leak within the house.

Just after midnight Saturday morning, the Filley Fire Department responded to reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully involved house fire.

Following an autopsy, the deceased was identified as Courtney Knepp, 20, of Beatrice. Preliminary results indicated the cause of death was smoke inhalation related to the fire.

Jayden Maguire, 21, and Tyler Reed, 20, both of Filley, are being treated at CHI St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, and both remain in critical condition as of Thursday.

