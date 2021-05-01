Woman pays for Scooter's coffee orders to highlight organ donation

Customers at the Scooter's Coffee in Beatrice Friday morning started off their day with a kind surprise, as their drinks were paid for in advance by an individual in order to highlight a worthy cause.
Colleen Jordening funded the effort as part of Live On Nebraska’s Count on Kindness event, which highlights those impacted by organ donation. Jordening did it in honor of her 13-year-old daughter, Ryan Post, who died in a car crash near Norris Public Schools in 2017.
Jordening said post was a typical teenager and little sister, who enjoyed making TikTok videos, cheer leading and spending time with her friends.
“Her sisters loved to be around her, so they would take her everywhere so that she would be friends with her sister’s friends,” Jordening said. “She was just one of those that was friends with everybody, and treated everybody with kindness and made sure that they knew she appreciated them.”
Jordening said Post donated organs that saved five people’s lives, and 11 tissue donations that improved the lives of several others. She said she did a similar event with Live On Nebraska and Scooter’s a couple of years ago, donating $100 towards peoples’ orders.
“I think we were able to purchase 22 orders with that,” Jordening said. “So I wanted to do something similar with that again this year. Live On Nebraska was giving away $50 towards people and their acts of kindness, and then they decided to give me $100 towards mine. So then I matched donations through the Ryan Margaret Foundation that I started in my daughter’s honor.”
Catherine Delaine, the store manager for Scooter’s, said its common for people to pay for a group of orders to honor someone, or to start a chain of paying for the order behind them.
“That’s one of Scooter’s core values, actually, is love,” Delaine said. “We love to make sure that we’re spreading kindness, and always making sure that we’re making everyone’s day as best as it can be. I think that it’s such a small gesture, but for me, especially, I know my day starts off great when I have a cup of coffee. So when that little thing just kind of starts your day off right, it really sets the tone for the rest of the day for everybody.”
Along with their drinks, people were given a card saying “Someone just did something nice for you because they’ve been impacted by the kindness of organ, tissue and eye donation. Keep the kindness going. Do something nice for someone else, then pass this card on to them. Share your experience on social media using #CountOnKindness.”
Live On Nebraska has a list of suggestions on their website, including giving flowers, a tip, a treat, and, of course, registering to become an organ donor.
“The primary [reason] is to spread the kindness,” Jordening said. “Because I did something kind for them today, that they will in turn do something kind for somebody else today or in the future. But it also is to spread awareness for organ donation, and to help get more people to register as organ donors.”