Woman pays for Scooter's coffee orders to highlight organ donation

Catherine Delaine, the store manager for Scooter’s, said its common for people to pay for a group of orders to honor someone, or to start a chain of paying for the order behind them.

“That’s one of Scooter’s core values, actually, is love,” Delaine said. “We love to make sure that we’re spreading kindness, and always making sure that we’re making everyone’s day as best as it can be. I think that it’s such a small gesture, but for me, especially, I know my day starts off great when I have a cup of coffee. So when that little thing just kind of starts your day off right, it really sets the tone for the rest of the day for everybody.”

Along with their drinks, people were given a card saying “Someone just did something nice for you because they’ve been impacted by the kindness of organ, tissue and eye donation. Keep the kindness going. Do something nice for someone else, then pass this card on to them. Share your experience on social media using #CountOnKindness.”

Live On Nebraska has a list of suggestions on their website, including giving flowers, a tip, a treat, and, of course, registering to become an organ donor.