Woman receives Clarkson Alumni Award

Norma-Lou Cook, long-time Health Promotions Coordinator for Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, was honored this year with the Clarkson College Distinguished Alumni Award.

Cook was the Health Promotions Coordinator for BCH for 23 years, from 1989-2012.

As a registered nurse, she was passionate about creating a healthy community. She had a pivotal role in creating a successful BCH Immunization Clinic in Gage County. The program began as a way to address the needs of low-income children who were at-risk for failing to receive immunizations because parents could not afford them. The Immunization Clinic eventually began serving all children, regardless of economic status.

The Immunization Clinic was repeatedly recognized by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Immunization Program for exceeding Immunization Healthy People goals for the percentage of children immunized in the county.

In addition, Cook organized a variety of community events for the hospital, including an Evening in Pink breast cancer awareness event; a Ready, Set, Go! Back-to-School event for low-income families; the annual community health fair; an annual prostate screening that included PSA testing and digital exam by doctors; and flu shot clinics.

The Ready, Set, Go! Back-to-School event was recognized in 2003 by the American Hospital Association as an example of a hospital working with other community-based organizations to make a difference for children in their community.

Cook, a 1966 graduate of the Clarkson College nursing program, was honored at the Clarkson College Alumni Dinner held at the Cottonwood Hotel in Omaha earlier this year.