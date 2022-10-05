Woman sentenced to prison for drug distribution

A Table Rock woman who failed to complete the drug court program was sentenced to prison this week in Gage County.

Whitney Hile, 35, was sentenced to serve 5-8 years in prison for distribution of a controlled substance in Gage County District Court. She was also sentenced to 1-2 years in prison on each of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, though District Court Judge Rick Schreiner ordered the prison sentences be served concurrently, so the total sentence will be 5-8 years.

She was also ordered to pay a $300 fine for possession of marijuana and $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia in the case.

Hile was previously accepted into drug court, an alternative to incarceration for drug offenders. However prosecutors said she was noncompliant for much of her eight months in the program, and she was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.

“The drug court was kind of that last-gasp effort for you to bring you to that point where you finally believe that you don’t have to live like this anymore,” Schreiner said. “And you don’t have to live like this anymore. You just don’t. We just have to get you to believe that.”

Hile was arrested in January 2021 after a Beatrice narcotics officer was investigating possible drug distribution in the 700 block of North Ninth Street. While doing surveillance, Hile and a male were spotted entering the residence.

During a search, authorities found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana a controlled narcotic and drug paraphernalia.