Woman sentenced to prison for violating probation
Woman sentenced to prison for violating probation

A Fairbury woman was sentenced to prison in Gage County District Court Thursday after violating her probation in two cases dating back to 2018.

Brittany L. Martin, 30, was sentenced by Judge Rick Schreiner to 2-4 years in prison for attempted distribution of a controlled substance. In a second case, she was sentenced to two years in prison for possession of a controlled substance and one year for driving under the influence. All sentences will run concurrently, totaling 2-4 years.

Martin requested a continuance in the case, saying she had been accepted to a treatment center beginning the next day, though Schreiner said enough opportunities had been given.

“I don’t believe that if I allow you to go to treatment now that you will stay there,” he said. “I just don’t. My hope is we can get you in a position where you don’t have the ability to run so we can get you the services that you need to live a law-abiding, sober life.”

Martin was first sentenced to probation in the first case in 2019, and Schreiner said she has a history of unexcused absences for drug testing, positive drug tests, refusing testing, missing office appointments, was terminated from Blue Valley Behavioral Health and didn’t appear for outpatient treatment.

Martin was arrested in August 2018 following a traffic stop when a Beatrice police officer saw a white SUV traveling south on Ninth Street.

The driver, Martin, appeared to not know where she was going and was contacted by the officer when she pulled into an alley.

Court documents state Martin was asked if there was anything in her pockets and she pulled out a baggie of marijuana. A juvenile was in the passenger seat of the SUV.

Upon searching the vehicle, a large bag of meth weighing around an ounce was recovered from under the driver's seat.

 Scott Koperski
