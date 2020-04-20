Woman who resisted officers arrested for DUI

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A woman who resisted officers Friday night was arrested for her second DUI and other offenses.

Shortly after 9 p.m. police responded to a report that a suspect identified as Julie Dobesh, 32, was intoxicated and driving a silver car.

Arrest documents state an officer witnessed Dobesh driving the car and saw a bottle of vodka on the floor that was open and partially empty when he contacted her.

Dobesh allegedly smelled like alcohol, and had vomit on her shirt, pants and the driver’s side door of the vehicle.

Documents state Dobesh was immediately erratic and upset, and eventually refused to answer the officer’s questions.

She had trouble walking, refused to provide a breath test.

Dobesh refused to comply with the DUI investigation and was placed under arrest.

While attempting to place her in a police cruiser, Dobesh, refused to cooperate and police had to get a vehicle with a full prisoner cage. Dobesh was transported to Beatrice Community Hospital after complaining of pain in her shoulder.

Dobesh allegedly spit at the face of an officer, who was able to move out of the way before being hit.

She was placed under arrest for second offense DUI, refusing to take a test, obstructing police, assaulting an officer with bodily fluid and having an open container of alcohol.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 3 Angry 0